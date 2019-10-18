Hummer may return as electric truck brand, report says

Hummer may soon return from the dead -- with an electric jolt.

Reuters reported Friday that General Motors will begin the production of a lineup of high-end electric pickups and SUVs in 2021 that could include a reboot of the Hummer brand, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The trucks would be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that had been “unallocated” prior to the start of the ongoing contract negotiations with the United Auto Works, Reuters said.

GM shelved the Hummer brand in 2010 during its bailout-backed reemergence from bankruptcy.

In June, General Motors president Mark Reuss said “I love Hummer,” and that the market for electric trucks is “massive.”

“There might be places where we go first that are not just heavy-duty work trucks but more style and capability for off-road,” he said at the time.

ELECTRIC PICKUPS ARE THE NEXT BIG THING -- HERE'S WHAT'S IN THE WORKS

General Motors has only publicly confirmed that it will introduce an electric pickup at an unspecified date.

According to Reuters' sources, the plan is to begin small-scale production of a pickup in 2021, followed by a high-performance model in 2022 and an SUV in 2023.

A final decision on using the Hummer name hasn’t been reached, but some of the vehicles would be sold under the GMC and Cadillac brands.

Additional details are likely to be included when the union contract is finalized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP