Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tesla
Published

Elon Musk spotted hitting the town -- and a sign -- in the Tesla Cybertruck

Fox News
close
Funky features on Tesla's CybertruckVideo

Funky features on Tesla's Cybertruck

With a bulletproof body and 500-mile battery-powered range, Tesla's electric pickup isn't like every other truck.

Tesla's Cybertruck is still making a smash.

(NGRE / BACKGRID USA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted chauffeuring a few friends to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday night in a prototype of his company's upcoming electric pickup.

The Cybertruck suffered an embarrassing debut in November when its "armor" windows were smashed by a small metal ball tossed at them.

Shatter-proof glass smashes during Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup demoVideo

According to TMZ, the Cybertruck was left parked out front with security and attracting much attention while the party was dining. At one point, Musk came out with actor Ed Norton to give him a look.

As it left the restaurant, Musk's friend, musician Grimes, was photographed sitting next to him on the stainless steel vehicle's central front jump seat, which allows the cabin to fit six passengers, as in many conventional pickups.

The night didn't go perfectly, however. Musk was videotaped running over a sign with the full-size truck as he pulled out of the parking lot onto the Pacific Coast Highway.

Nobu's exit as seen on Google Street View.<br>

Nobu's exit as seen on Google Street View.<br> (Google Street View)

Musk tweeted earlier in the evening that the production version of the Cybertruck could be slightly smaller to make it easier to fit in a garage.

Regardless, there's still plenty of work left to do as the truck Musk was driving wasn't equipped with side-view mirrors or a visible windshield wiper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP