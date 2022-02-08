Ram wants customers to help design its electric pickup

The revolution has started.

Ram has launched a new consumer outreach program called the Ram Revolution in the lead up to the release of its first electric pickup in 2024.

Customers will be able to get updates on the program through the RamRevolution.com website and provide input toward the development of the truck.

"Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can a gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns – ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV," Ram Brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. said.

Ram also released a new image of the truck's chassis, along with a teaser of the exterior shape. Full technical details have not been officially announced, but the truck is expected to utilize battery packs with capacities of up to 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity and could be offered in a version with a range of 500 miles per charge.

With the announcement, Ram said it would have electric vehicles in most of the segments it competes in by 2025 and all of them by 2030.

The Ram 1500 BEV will follow the introductions of electric pickups from Ford and Chevrolet over the course of the next year, but Carlos Tavares, CEO of Ram parent Stellantis, said during a Morgan Stanley fireside chat in January that it gives the company a competitive advantage.

"We are preparing the EV pickup trucks for 2024, and we are doing it by adjusting the specs and adjusting the performance in function of what we see coming up from our competitors. It's a fact that we are coming slightly after them."