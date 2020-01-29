Electric Lincoln SUV in the works with Rivian as part of $500M deal

Lincoln is developing an all-electric SUV with Rivian as part of a $500 million investment Ford Motor Company is making in the startup electric automaker.

Rivian is planning to launch its own premium electric pickup by the end of this year for less than $69,000 with an air suspension system, four-wheel drive, an approximate range of 300 miles per charge and the ability to spin in place like a tank.

The company will add an SUV version in 2021 that’s built at its Normal, Ill., factory on the same platform, which will form the basis for the Lincoln model.

Lincoln will design its own “top hat” body for the skateboard-style chassis, which includes the battery pack, electric motors and power controls. It has not confirmed where or when it will enter production.

Lincoln currently offers plug-in hybrid versions of its Corsair and Aviator SUVs, but it has never sold an all-electric model. The Rivian-based SUV is a separate project from the upcoming Mustang Mach-E and electric F-150, which are being developed in-house by Ford.

Along with the Lincoln and its own models, Rivian will also produce 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon, another of the brand’s stakeholders.

