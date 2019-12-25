The electric Rivian R1T pickup spins like a tank

The Tesla Cybertruck may be bulletproof, but can it drive like a tank?

Ford and Amazon-backed startup electric automaker Rivian has demonstrated its upcoming midsize truck's ability to perform a 360-degree turn within its own footprint, which it calls the "Quad-Motor Tank Turn."

The R1T is equipped with an individual electric motor at each wheel, which allows it to simultaneously drive one side forward and the other in reverse to cause the vehicle to spin in place like a military tank or other tracked vehicle. The unique feature is best suited for use on loose surfaces, like dirt and gravel, and could prove helpful on tight, dead-end trails, but is just as much a party trick.

The Rivian R1T is scheduled to go on sale in late 2020 at a starting price of $69,000 and will available with up to 750 hp, a 400-mile range and a top tow rating of 11,000 pounds. Rivian is positioning it as a premium adventure vehicle along the lines of a Range Rover and will follow it up with an R1S SUV model built on the same platform that can also perform the tank turn.

Production of both vehicles will take place at the Rivian's factory in Normal, Ill., where it will also be producing an electric delivery van for Amazon in 2021.

