Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 debuts with fast charging and sleeper seats

You'll have to be good at quick cat naps to take full advantage of the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5's unique abilities.

The compact utility vehicle will offer one of the quickest charging times of any electric car, with the ability to fill its battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at the fastest 800-volt public charging stations.

It also has reclining front seats with foot rests that are perfect for taking a rest during the wait, which is much shorter than the 30-45 minutes typically required for the quickest-charging EVs.

The Ioniq 5 is similar in size to the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y and will come standard in a rear-wheel-drive model with 225 hp and a range of 300 miles per charge.

A dual motor all-wheel-drive version will also be in the lineup with 320 hp that can accelerate to 60 mph in 5 seconds and cover 269 miles or 244 miles between stops, depending on the trim level.

Two years of free fast charging on the Electrify America network will be provide with all purchases, though pricing has not yet been announced.

The Ioniq 5 features a digital take on Hyundai's new styling direction, which incorporates sharp edges, triangular shapes and pixelated lighting here. It is also equipped with a steer-by-wire system that doesn't have a mechanical link between the steering wheel and steering rack.

The interior is nearly as large as the one in the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, thanks to the Ioniq 5's long wheelbase and has dual widescreen displays on the dashboard. Several power outlets are located throughout the vehicle, which can use the battery to double as a 1.9 kWh generator that's powerful enough to charge other electric vehicles in a pinch.

A full suite of electronic driver will be available that includes a 360-degreen camera, automatic emergency braking, and the latest version of Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist adaptive cruise control with lane-centering and a lane change function activated with the turn signal.

Reservations are currently being accepted with a $100 deposit and deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall.