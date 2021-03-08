Expand / Collapse search
Electric GMC HUMMER EV to be revealed during NCAA Final Four

All-electric SUV will follow pickup version of the "Supertruck"

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
LeBron James never got to play in the NCAA Final Four, but his new truck will be making an appearance this year.

See the GMC HUMMER EV SUV debut on 4/3/21.

GMC has announced that it will officially reveal the SUV version of its upcoming electric HUMMER EV on April 3 during the broadcast of the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal round.

James is a brand ambassador for the new HUMMER lineup and appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the HUMMER EV pickup last year.

The automaker has previously released a teaser image of the HUMMER EV SUV showing a shaded profile of the full-size truck and had what appeared to be a prototype of the vehicle on stage during an online investor event.

The SUV will share the same Ultium electric vehicle platform as the pickup, which boasts up to 1,000 hp and a range of up to 350 miles per charge. In conjunction with the SUV debut news, GMC has posted a new video of the pickup undergoing cold weather testing to YouTube.

Pricing for the SUV has not been confirmed, but the pickup will initially be available at a starting price of $112,595 when it goes on sale late this year and will be followed by less expensive models bottoming out with a $79,995 offering in 2024. GMC will begin taking non-binding reservations for the SUV on April 3.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos