Electric Genesis GV60 debuts with bizarre 'crystal sphere' gearshift

Genesis has taken the wraps off of its first all-electric model, which is set to go on sale in the U.S. next year.

The GV60 is a compact utility vehicle that shares its platform with the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Details on range and battery size have not yet been announced, but its sister models are each expected to be able to go 300 miles between charges.

The GV60 is equipped with flush door handles that extend as someone approaches the car with a key and video cameras with displays instead of sideview mirrors, but the latter feature won't initially be offered on U.S. vehicles as it is not allowed by current law.

The interior is lavishly appointed with leather, suede and knurled metal controls and features an illuminated "crystal sphere" on the center console that rotates to reveal the gear selector when the vehicle is started.

Pricing and additional information on the GV60 will be released closer to when it goes on sale next year.