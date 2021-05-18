The 2022 Kia EV6 aims to challenge the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Kia EV6 unveiled Tuesday night will be the brand's first purpose-built electric model when it goes on sale in the U.S. early next year.

The five-passenger crossover is sized to compete with the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E and brings plenty of performance to the fight.

The modern utility vehicle will be offered with a variety of powertrains, including an all-wheel-drive system with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and 576 hp that's good for 0-60 mph sprints in just 3.5 seconds.

A base model will be available with a 58.0 kWh battery, rear-wheel-drive and a 167 hp motor while the larger battery can also be pared with a 218 hp rear-wheel-drive system or 313 hp all-wheel-drive system.

The EV6 is being launched with 1,500 First Edition models equipped with the 313 hp setup and a long list of optional electronic driver aids including an augmented reality head-up display, lane-centering adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance systems that cover the entire perimeter of the vehicle and a remote parking system that can pull the car into and out of spaces with no one inside.

It is also compatible with the most powerful 800v fast charging stations, which can add 70 miles of range in 5 minutes and up to 210 miles in 18 minutes. The EV6 can also double as a 1,900 watt generator for lights and electrical appliances and can charge another electric vehicle at the same rate as a home 110v outlet.

In keeping with its green theme, the EV6 uses recycled materials for some trim and will be available with an entirely vegan interior.

Exact pricing has not been released, but Kia's Vice President of Marketing, Russel Wager, told Fox News Autos that the First Edition will start under $60,000, before the $7,500 federal tax credit and local incentives are factored in.

The reservations book for the EV6 opens on June 3.