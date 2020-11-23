The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E will be able to go this far, report says

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is apparently ready to roll as long as promised.

Ford hasn’t yet released the official EPA-rated range for the all-electric utility vehicle, which it’s projected to be from 210 miles to over 300 miles per charge, depending on the model, but one reservation owner has received their window sticker ahead of delivery.

The document, posted to the Mach-E fan forum, shows the Premium all-wheel-drive model to have a range of 270 miles, which is exactly what Ford said it would likely be. That would give it the highest range of any electric car on sale today that’s not made by Tesla. Ford has not confirmed the report.

Stickers for other versions of the Mach-E haven’t surfaced yet, but the rear-wheel-drive Premium is being advertised with an estimated 300-mile range while the entry-level Select’s are 210 miles for all-wheel-drive versions and 230 miles with rear-wheel-drive.

The Mach-E Premium AWD has a starting price of $42,895, while the cheapest Tesla Model Y AWD has a base price of $49,990 and a range of 326 miles. However, the Mach-E currently qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit, bringing its price to $35,395 for most customers.

Range aside, it looks like the Tesla is far more efficient than the Mach-E. The Model Y's EPA combined energy efficiency rating is equivalent to 125 mpg, while the Mach-E's is listed on the sticker at 90 mpg.

Mach-E deliveries are scheduled to begin before the end of 2020.

