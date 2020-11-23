Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E will be able to go this far, report says

Window sticker reveals 270-mile range

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E officially revealedVideo

Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E officially revealed

Ford has revealed the 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is apparently ready to roll as long as promised.

Ford hasn’t yet released the official EPA-rated range for the all-electric utility vehicle, which it’s projected to be from 210 miles to over 300 miles per charge, depending on the model, but one reservation owner has received their window sticker ahead of delivery.

Ford

Ford

The document, posted to the Mach-E fan forum, shows the Premium all-wheel-drive model to have a range of 270 miles, which is exactly what Ford said it would likely be. That would give it the highest range of any electric car on sale today that’s not made by Tesla. Ford has not confirmed the report.

Stickers for other versions of the Mach-E haven’t surfaced yet, but the rear-wheel-drive Premium is being advertised with an estimated 300-mile range while the entry-level Select’s are 210 miles for all-wheel-drive versions and 230 miles with rear-wheel-drive.

FORD JUST CUT THE MUSTANG MACH-E PRICE, HERE'S WHY

The Mach-E Premium AWD has a starting price of $42,895, while the cheapest Tesla Model Y AWD has a base price of $49,990 and a range of 326 miles. However, the Mach-E currently qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit, bringing its price to $35,395 for most customers.

Seven-motor Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric thrill rideVideo

Range aside, it looks like the Tesla is far more efficient than the Mach-E. The Model Y's EPA combined energy efficiency rating is equivalent to 125 mpg, while the Mach-E's is listed on the sticker at 90 mpg.

Mach-E deliveries are scheduled to begin before the end of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos