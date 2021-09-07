Expand / Collapse search
The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has been recruited by British police

Sporty SUV being tested by law enforcement in the U.K.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is now available in the shockingly bright paint scheme of the British police.

The Mustang Mach-E's lighting conversion was performed by Safeguard SVP.

The Mustang Mach-E's lighting conversion was performed by Safeguard SVP. (Ford)

Seven departments across the country are looking to trail the battery-powered utility vehicle as a patrol car, complete with the familiar yellow and blue livery.

Ford revealed the specially-prepared vehicle at the Emergency Services show in Birmingham and the Metropolitan Police Force that handles London has requested one for a full evaluation.

(Ford)

The all-wheel-drive standard range Mach-E has has been equipped with an auxiliary bank of buttons below its large touchscreen interface and all of the standard emergency lighting used by British forces. The trim is rated in the U.S. with 211 miles of range per charge, but the Mach-E is available in versions with ranges up to 305 miles.

"The vehicle range is uncompromised as the blue light equipment is being drawn from the vehicle’s 12V battery and not the drive battery," Terry Adams, Blue Light Direct Sales Manager, Ford of Britain and Ireland said.

"In future developments we will look to increase this battery capacity to allow for additional equipment to be fitted."

(Ford)

The British police aren't the only ones getting electrified by the Ford. The Ann Arbor, Mich., police force added two to its fleet this summer to be sued for community liason and detective work, since Ford doesn't yet offer it with the pursuit rated package available on its lineup of traditional law enforcement vehicles.

The city's fleet manager, Matthew J. Kulhanek, tells Fox News Autos it's been happy with them so far.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos