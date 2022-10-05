Electric Ford F-150 Lightning starting price hiked another $5,000

The price of the Ford F-150 Lighting is rising quicker than … lighting.

Ford has announced a $5,000 increase to the starting price for the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, plus a $1,795 delivery fee that brings the total to $53,769.

The adjustment comes less than two months after Ford raised the pickup's price by $7,000 from $39,974 to $46,974 as part of a broader increase that affected all the truck's trim levels by different amounts.

Ford said the move was prompted by supply chain issues and inflation, Reuters reported.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS A POWERHOUSE PICKUP THAT CAN POWER A HOUSE

Customers who already have a confirmed order, including government agencies, will have the previous price honored. The F-150 Lightning Pro qualifies for a federal $7,500 tax credit.

Ford reported Tuesday that it delivered 8,760 F-150 Lightnings through September as it continues to ramp up production to meet demand.

The company took over 200,000 non-binding orders for the vehicle before closing the books.

BONUS: THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS MORE POWERFUL THAN PROMISED

The all-wheel-drive F-150 Lightning Pro is a commercial-oriented truck with a 98-kwh battery pack and an EPA estimated range of 240 miles per charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other versions are available with a larger battery pack that provides up to 320 miles of range, while the top-of-the-line luxury platinum trim that has a 300-mile range lists for $96,874.