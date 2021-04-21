Eddie Van Halen's 1934 Ford is red hot and up for auction

A custom 1934 Ford Sedan is the latest piece of Eddie Van Halen memorabilia to come up for auction since the guitar legend's death last October.

The chop-top four-door is currently up for grabs on the Gotta Have It Rock And Roll online auction site.

Van Halen purchased the car in 1991, but wasn't the latest owner. He sold it several years ago and it recently traded hands again at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2017 for $88,000.

The red hot rod is powered by a supercharged 350 cubic-inch Chevy V8 mounted in a painted engine bay and features an updated four-speed Hydramatic automatic transmission, fully independent suspension, power steering and windows, air conditioning and suicide-style doors all around.

The interior is trimmed from floor to ceiling in leather and suede and hides a smartphone-compatible audio system within a retro-style dashboard.

To sweeten the deal, the seller is throwing in a Fender Stratocaster signed by the original Van Halen lineup and a framed autographed photo of Van Halen himself.

The auction house estimates the car is worth $150,000 to $200,000 today, but there are no bids as of this writing.

A Ferrari once-owned by Van Halen failed to find a buyer on the site in an auction last November.