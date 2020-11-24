Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ferrari
Published

Eddie Van Halen's Ferrari being auctioned

Used the black coupe to race his brother Alex

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybridVideo

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The screaming mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

The late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen has only been gone for a few weeks, but memorabilia linked to the rock star is already starting to surface on the auction circuit.

(gottahaveitrockandroll.com)

The biggest item to come up for sale yet is a 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello that he owned for a short while a decade ago.

(gottahaveitrockandroll.com)

The black coupe is customized with racing seats, a harness and a roll cage for use on the track, where Van Halen reportedly used it to race against his brother Alex. It is being offered through an online auction on gottahaveitrockandroll.com starting on Nov. 25.

(gottahaveitrockandroll.com)

Van Halen was an avid car enthusiast who owned many supercars over the years, including a 1970 Lamborghini Miura, which had the sound of its V12 engine immortalized on the studio recording of the song “Panama.”

TRUMP'S OLD FERRARI, ROLLS-ROYCE TO ROLL ACROSS THE AUCTION BLOCK IN JANUARY

The minimum bid for the Ferrari is $200,000, and the auctioneer estimates it will sell for between $250,00 and $350,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos