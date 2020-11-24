Eddie Van Halen's Ferrari being auctioned

The late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen has only been gone for a few weeks, but memorabilia linked to the rock star is already starting to surface on the auction circuit.

The biggest item to come up for sale yet is a 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello that he owned for a short while a decade ago.

The black coupe is customized with racing seats, a harness and a roll cage for use on the track, where Van Halen reportedly used it to race against his brother Alex. It is being offered through an online auction on gottahaveitrockandroll.com starting on Nov. 25.

Van Halen was an avid car enthusiast who owned many supercars over the years, including a 1970 Lamborghini Miura, which had the sound of its V12 engine immortalized on the studio recording of the song “Panama.”

The minimum bid for the Ferrari is $200,000, and the auctioneer estimates it will sell for between $250,00 and $350,000.

