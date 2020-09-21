Suspected drunk driver busted after giving fake name to cop he went to school with

With friends like this…

A suspected drunk driver was arrested on Saturday after allegedly giving a phony name to a police officer who recognized him from school.

The Derby, U.K., police posted a photo of the unnamed driver’s car with the message, "That awkward moment when you try to give false details but an officer recognises you from school 20 years ago.”

The unnamed driver was accused of being under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license or insurance. His modified Vauxhall Astra was also equipped with an illegal exhaust pipe and window tinting.

One person commented on the post, “That school reunion is going to be a blast then....” to which the police responded: “As long as he doesn't drive there” with a thumbs-up emoji.

According to the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, the car was impounded and the matter is in the hands of the court.

