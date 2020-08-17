'Not drunk' driver arrested for DUI after wreck

Don’t believe everything you read.

A driver with an “I’m not drunk just avoiding potholes” bumper sticker on his car was caught driving under the influence after wrecking his Range Rover.

Police in Ironbridge, U.K., said the man had smashed into a roadside bollard and been driving with one wheel missing on his SUV, SWNS reported.

"We eventually found the missing wheel 1 mile away on the Wharfage! A whole mile!,” West Mercia Police tweeted with photos from the scene.

The man registered twice the legal limit in a breath test and was arrested and charged with drink-driving, the U.K.’s version of a DUI.

One Twitter follower commented that "people with comedy bumper stickers need arresting anyway, so this guy deserves to have the book thrown at him. What possesses some people?"

Police from nearby Telford took a more somber view of the incident, adding: "Selfishness & stupidity? Luckily it was just a barrier/bollard he hit & not a car or person."

