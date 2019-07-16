Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Luxury
Published

Drive carefully: Tracy Morgan's $2 million Bugatti is back on the road after accident

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Tracy Morgan crashes $2 million supercar half-mile from dealershipVideo

Tracy Morgan crashes $2 million supercar half-mile from dealership

Comedian Tracy Morgan crashed his $2 million supercar a half-mile away from the dealership.

Tracy Morgan’s Bugatti is back on the road.

The comic was spotted cruising through Manhattan on Monday in the $2 million supercar he had a fender bender in last month.

Morgan collided with a Honda CR-V near the Lincoln Tunnel in early June and the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media. No injuries were reported.

It’s still not clear who caused the crash, but repairs to Morgan’s pre-owned Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, which is constructed of carbon fiber and has a top speed of 253 mph, have been estimated to be in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.

According to The New York Post, the keys of the open-top roadster still had the tag from a service center on them when Morgan was photographed on Broadway.

Manhattan Motorcars, the dealer Morgan picked it up from the same day as the crash, would not say if it handled the repairs.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu