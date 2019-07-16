Drive carefully: Tracy Morgan's $2 million Bugatti is back on the road after accident

Tracy Morgan’s Bugatti is back on the road.

The comic was spotted cruising through Manhattan on Monday in the $2 million supercar he had a fender bender in last month.

Morgan collided with a Honda CR-V near the Lincoln Tunnel in early June and the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media. No injuries were reported.

It’s still not clear who caused the crash, but repairs to Morgan’s pre-owned Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, which is constructed of carbon fiber and has a top speed of 253 mph, have been estimated to be in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.

According to The New York Post, the keys of the open-top roadster still had the tag from a service center on them when Morgan was photographed on Broadway.

Manhattan Motorcars, the dealer Morgan picked it up from the same day as the crash, would not say if it handled the repairs.