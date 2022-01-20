Expand / Collapse search
Dodge's $150,000 Chief Donut Maker job now taking applications

The Greatest Automotive Job in the World?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's almost time to make the donuts.

Bill Goldberg is on the panel that will pick Dodge's Chief Donut Maker

Bill Goldberg is on the panel that will pick Dodge's Chief Donut Maker (Dodge)

Dodge on Thursday began accepting applications for the "Chief Donut Maker" position it has created to hype the brand.

The promotional gig pays $150,000 for a year's work and includes the use of a Dodge SRT Hellcat muscle car that the CDM will use to attend automotive events.

The Chief Donut Maker will have the use of an SRT Hellcat muscle car for a year.

The Chief Donut Maker will have the use of an SRT Hellcat muscle car for a year. (Dodge)

"The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a release on the gig.

"We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America."

The Dodge Challenger was the best-selling muscle car in the U.S. in 2021 and the company is refocusing the brand on performance with the multifaceted "Never Lift" campaign that will drive it through the launch of its first all-electric muscle car in 2024.

Anyone interested in the CDM position needs to submit a video by February 28 that explains why, which will be reviewed by a panel that includes WWE and movie star Bill Goldberg.

The Chief Donut Maker position comes with a $150,000 salary.

The Chief Donut Maker position comes with a $150,000 salary. (Dodge)

Ten finalists to move on to a reality show-style competition that will decide who gets "The Greatest Automotive Job in the World" this spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos