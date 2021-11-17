Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars make a 'Jailbreak'

Crank up the Journey, because now you can get your Dodge muscle car any way you want it.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models will be available with a new Jailbreak package that allows you to mix and match paint, trim and appearance accessories in pretty much any combination imaginable, just like in the good old days, rather than being limited to a selection of offerings.

The $995 option unlocks the special ordering system and also cranks up the power of the supercharged Hellcat V8 from 797 hp to 807 hp and adds a number of unique offerings including Hammerhead Grey upholstery, copper and bronze trim and badging, blue and yellow brake calipers, unique 20-by-11 inch wheels and a Jailbreak dash logo.

"We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’ So, if you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis joked.

According to Kuniskis, half of Challenger and Charger owners already personalize their vehicles, and the Jailbreak program aims to make it easier for them with factory customization.

The Jailbreaks will be available for purchase through a new network of Dodge dealers designated as Power Brokers, who have been certified to sell its highest performance models as part of the brand's new "Never Lift" promotional campaign.

Full option pricing has not been released, but the standard 2021 Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models start at $81,060 and $83,420.