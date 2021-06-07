Dodge Hornet mini muscle car in the works, report says

Dodge is working on a buzzworthy new vehicle, according to a new report from Italy.

The Passione Auto Italiane website reports that the brand will soon launch a new subcompact SUV called the Hornet, which will be built on a platform shared with the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Dodge parent Stellantis owns the model name from when Chrysler purchased American Motors, which sold the Hornet compact car in the 1970s.

It was last featured on a Dodge hatchback multi purpose vehicle concept that debuted in 2006, but the automaker renewed its trademark for the name last year.

According to the report, the Tonale and Hornet will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from a family of motors capable of producing up to 300 hp. The Tonale will also be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Both cars will be built at a factory in Naples, where production scheduled to begin by 2022.

Neither Dodge nor Stellantis have commented on the report.