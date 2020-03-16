Return of the Hornet? That's the buzz at Dodge

What’s the latest product buzz at Dodge? How about a reboot of the Hornet.

Fiat Chrysler has filed trademark applications for “Hornet” and “Dodge Hornet” in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, Motor Trend reports.

The AMC Hornet was a compact car sold in the 1970s that’s perhaps most famous for performing a corkscrew jump over a canal in the 1974 James Bond film “The Man With the Golden Gun." The stunt car was auctioned for $110,000 in 2017.

Chrysler inherited the model name when it took over AMC in 1987, but has yet to use it on any of its brands' production car. However, it did appear on a 2006 subcompact crossover concept called the Dodge Hornet that never made it to showrooms.

As for where it may show up this time around, Dodge hasn’t said or even confirmed that it intends to use it. The future of Dodge’s lineup remains murky, as the company hasn’t offered much guidance as to what is on the horizon, aside from the elimination of the Grand Caravan minivan this year and the arrival of updated versions of the Challenger and Charger at some point.

The Dodge Journey crossover is also nearing the end of its life and is currently not for sale in the 13 states that follow California’s emissions standards. Several years ago, Fiat Chrysler had suggested that Dodge would get a large crossover built on the platform of the Chrysler Pacifica, but such a model hasn’t been officially announced.

