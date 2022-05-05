Rare million-dollar Dodge Charger Daytona muscle car expected to set auction record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a one of a kind muscle car.

A 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona like no other is set to be auctioned at the Mecum Auctions Indy event in Indianapolis on May 20th and expected to set an all-time sales record for the model.

The iconic coupe with its nose cone and high rear wing was designed to homologate the aerodynamic body style for NASCAR racing, and the car crossing the block in Indy is one of just 70 that were equipped with Dodge's legendary 426 Hemi V8.

It's also known to be the most highly-optioned version of the 1969 Daytona and the only one with a C6G green vinyl interior that goes with its F8 Dark Green Metallic paint and black wing.

The paint isn't original, as the car has been restored several times over the years and once had a dealer-installed white vinyl top, according to Motor Trend, but it's engine, four-speed manual transmission and other running gear was installed at the factory.

Additional options that were checked when it was purchased include tinted glass, a six-way power driver's seat, an AM radio with 8-track player, power steering and brakes, and an N51 Max Cooling Package for the drivetrain, but no air conditioning for the passengers.

The pre-auction estimate for the car is $1.1-$1.3 million, while the current record for a 1969 Daytona is the $900,000 that actor David Spade paid for one at a Mecum Auctions event in 2015.

Spade's character had famously driven a Daytona in his 2001 comedy film "Joe Dirt."