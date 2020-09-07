Watch: Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 loses drag race to gas-powered Mustang, but bests Chevy

Talk about a show pony.

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 pranced down the strip at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis during the U.S. Nationals this past weekend with its front wheels in the air to demonstrate the potential of electric drive.

The drag car is powered by a pair of twin Cascadia Motion electric motors that Ford Performance has tweaked to deliver 1,502 wheel horsepower to the rear slicks through a 3-speed transmission.

THE JEEP WRANGLER 4XE PLUG-IN HYBRID IS A STEALTH OFF-ROADER

Ford says it has covered a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at a trap speed 168 mph in private testing, and it put NHRA Funny Car driver Bob Tasca III behind the wheel at Indianapolis to take on a sportsman class supercharged V8-powered 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet driven by Tony Pedregon. Ford has never revealed an official power output for the V8 Cobra Jet, but it has been estimated to be in the 1,000 hp range.

Tasca had a slower reaction time and pulled a high and long wheel stand at the green light, which let Pedregon take an early lead that he didn’t give up. The gas-powered Mustang beat its electric counterpart 8.797 seconds at 158.26 mph to 8.826 seconds at 156.81 mph.

The run did give Ford battery-powered bragging rights over Chevy, whose 700 hp eCOPO Camaro clocked a quarter-mile of 9.837 seconds at 134.07 mph last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP