Diesel Chevy Tahoe and Suburban rated most efficient full-size SUVs

The diesel-powered 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are ready for a road trip.

The newly introduced models have received highway ratings of 28 mpg and 27 mpg for two-wheel-drive models, along with combined ratings of 24 mpg and 23 mpg, making them the most fuel-efficient full-size SUVs. They even get better fuel economy than the V6-powered Chevrolet Traverse three-row crossover utility vehicle.

The 277 hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder is shared with the Chevrolet Silverado, which holds the MPG title in the full-size pickup class at 33 mpg. General Motors also will be offering it in the GMC Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade, but it has not yet been certified in those applications.

The diesel Tahoe can tow up to 8,200 pounds and haul a payload of 1,717 pounds, while the stretched Chevy Suburban gets maximum ratings of 8,000 pounds and 1,625 pounds.

The diesel engine will be priced $995 more than the Tahoe and Suburban’s base 5.3-liter V8 and $1,500 less than their available 6.2-liter V8 when it becomes available later this year.

