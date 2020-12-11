Double trouble: Denver man's 2 indentical cars stolen in 1 month

Well, it used to be his favorite car.

A Denver man has had two identical 2018 Kia Sportage SUVs stolen within a month amid a crime wave linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Denver student David Reiss told CBS 4 News that the first car was ripped off from the garage at his apartment complex in October. He liked it so much, however, that replaced it with an identical model that crooks nabbed from his parking spot at work just five days later.

“And then my heart drops. ‘Oh no,’” Reiss said, “This can’t happen again.”

Denver Police Commander Rick Kyle said auto thefts are up over 50 percent this year and that Kias make up a high percentage of them, in part because the low priced models still use physical keys instead of remote fobs.

Reiss said he's been renting a car since the second theft and will probably go with a Volkswagen or something with a pushbutton starter if he ever gets something new.

“I’m thinking I don’t want to buy another car. I’m worried what’s going to happen to the third one,” said Reiss.

