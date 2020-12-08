Georgia cop's 'Quarantine Quartet' goes viral signing about car thefts

He’s a one-man band … and crime-stopper.

The LaGrange, Ga., police department has posted a video to Facebook of its “Quarantine Quartet” singing a couple of holiday tunes reworded to remind people to lock their vehicles to prevent auto thefts.

The quartet is actually just one officer, Sgt. Robert Kirby, who’s become known for his multi-tracked harmonies.

“We wish you would keep your car locked, we wish you would keep your car locked,” Kirby sings to the tune of “We wish you a Merry Christmas” before segueing into a riff on “Blue Christmas.”

“You’ll have a blue Christmas without it. You’ll be so blue just thinking about it.”

The four Kirbys finish the video by getting real with a few spoken word tips:

Always keep your car door locked.

Never leave your keys or other valuables inside your car.

And never, ever leave your car unattended while it’s running.

Kirby’s quartet previously made waves crooning a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on July 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP