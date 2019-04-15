Craigslist now charging $5 for used car ads

As if tax day weren’t bad enough already, Craigslist has added a $5 charge for personal used car listings in the U.S., effective April 15.

The popular online marketplace had been charging the fee on dealer listings since 2013, but this is the first time it has instituted it for private sales. A Visa, Mastercard or American Express card is required for payment.

The ads are good for 30 days and $5 is required for each additional 30-day period or repost.

Craigslist has not said what precipitated the policy change and has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News Autos. However, along with producing revenue, even a nominal fee that requires a credit card has been known to reduce the number of scam and spam ads.

The site currently charges for certain job openings, gigs and services, any dealer sales and brokered apartment listings in the New York City metro area.

