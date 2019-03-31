This 1978 Dodge surveillance van is the creepiest vehicle on Craigslist

If you’d like to improve your chances of making people nervous everywhere you go, Craigslist has just the thing.

It’s a 1978 Dodge Tradesman 200 that was used as a law enforcement surveillance van and looks as shady as it’s blackout windows.

The white van featured on BarnFinds.com is for sale in San Mateo, Calif., for $4,000 and has everything you need for a stakeout, including a workbench, CB radio, police scanner and an air conditioner that runs off a pack of batteries for silent running.

But the coolest -- and creepiest -- feature is a LANOR Scope periscope that might make for some cool, retro Instagram photos, with your subject’s permission, of course.

The van has 73,388 miles on the odometer and isn’t currently registered, but the seller says its 318 V8 runs, so all you need to do is paint a Flowers By Irene sign on the side and you’re all set.