Cancer survivor's collection of 250 cars being sold on Craigslist

There’s a unique car collection for sale in Texas that has a touching story to go with it.

The 250 vehicles were allegedly purchased to keep a young man’s spirits alive as he faced a deadly disease.

The entire lot appears to be listed on Craigslist for $5,000, which caught the attention of BarnFinds.com, but the seller tells Fox News Autos that’s just for the first one on the list, a 1950 Jaguar. Individual prices for the rest are available upon inquiry. None of them are in running condition and many don’t have titles.

Ozzy, as he goes by, claims he was recently gifted the collection by the family of a leukemia patient who passed the time searching for cool project cars on the internet and bought over 350 of them from around the country over the course of two or three years. He and his father planned to use them to start a restoration business after he beat the cancer.

He won, and they started the business, according to Ozzy, who promised not to reveal their identities and doesn’t mention their story in the Craigslist advertisement for the cars, which are located in north San Antonio.

Unfortunately, after pursuing their dream for a while, Ozzy said the effort became more problematic than the father-son team felt it was worth, so they decided to let the remaining vehicles go as-is. Ozzy said many of the gems have already been spoken for, but there are plenty of interesting classics that stretch back over 100 years.

Among them are a 1970 Ford Mustang, an early 1960s Oldsmobile Starfire, a Ford Thunderbird and Studebaker Silver Hawk from the late 1950s, all manner of sedans, pickups, convertibles and even a Ford F5 commercial truck.

Ozzy won’t part them out, but will tell serious parties exactly where to come and find them.

