These are the least and most reliable cars, according to Consumer Reports

Only one American brand made the top 10

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision Video

Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision

The 2021 Buick Envision is the second-generation of the China-made compact utility vehicle and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it is very much a Buick.

American auto brands have some work to do in the reliability department, but they're doing well in some segments according to a new study from Consumer Reports.

The Buck Envision was the most reliable luxury compact SUV.

The Buck Envision was the most reliable luxury compact SUV. (Buick)

The organization's annual Auto Reliability Report found found Buick to be the only U.S brand in a top 10 list dominated by Asian makes that also included Mini.

Lexus, Mazda, Toyota and Infiniti all finished ahead of Buick in fifth place, while Chrysler was the next-highest ranked domestic brand in 12th.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer and Lexus GX were the only models to get the highest score of 100

The Chevrolet Trailblazer and Lexus GX were the only models to get the highest score of 100 (Chevrolet)

Jeep, Tesla and Lincoln filled the bottom of the list, which was the result of a survey of over 300,000 2019-2021 model year cars owned by Consumer Reports members.

Many of the issues cited were related to infotainment systems and accessories, while the Tesla Model Y, Model S and Model X dragged the company's score down with build quality issues, leaving the Model 3 as the brand's only vehicle recommended by Consumer Reports.

Electric SUV like the Model Y were the least reliable category overall, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E was best among them.

The Tesla Model Y was reported to have many build quality issues.

The Tesla Model Y was reported to have many build quality issues. (Tesla)

"The powertrains aren't the problem," Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for Consumer Reports, said. "Instead, the electric SUVs often are equipped with electric door handles, electric-activated climate control vents and other features. "By having all of these new technologies saddled into these early adopter-mobiles, there are more problems associated with them."

Hybrids and plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, performed well as a group.

The Lexus GX and Chevrolet Trailblazer were the only two vehicles to receive the highest score of 100, which is on a dynamic scale, but neither had any reported problems during the period studied, according to Consumer Reports.

Along with the Mustang Mach-E and Trailblazer, here are the five other domestic models that won segment awards:

Buick Envision (Luxury Compact SUV)

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD/GMC Sierra 2500HD (Full-size Pickups)

Chrysler 300 (Midsized/Large Cars)

Bronco Sport (Compact SUVs)

Ford Ranger (Midsize Pickups)

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos