Clean machine: Jeep launches waterproof seats and floors for Wrangler

Sometimes the car wash and a vacuum just aren't enough.

Jeep Performance Parts has introduced new waterproof seats and flooring for the Wrangler.

The JPP heavy-duty vinyl seats and Jeep heavy-duty flooring system are now available for four-door versions of the SUV.

The seats are upholstered in waterproof Katzkin vinyl that can stand up to rain when the truck's top is removed or hosed off when they get muddy off-road.

Jeep says they're also scuff, tear and fade-resistant.

The flooring adds thermal protection and sound deadening and has water drains that are integrated with the drains in the vehicle's bare floor.

Both can be ordered factory-installed or as aftermarket accessories for the current-generation Wrangler JL. The seats can be ordered factory-installed on a new Wrangler by the Mopar Custom Shop for $1,695 and the flooring is $995 from the factory or $750 as an aftermarket accessory.

The options are the latest example of the heated competition between the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, the latter offering marine grade vinyl in several models.

Jeep recently introduced a version of the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon with 37-inch tires, which match the size of the tires that come standard on the Ford Bronco Raptor.