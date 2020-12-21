Clark Griswold returns in 'Christmas Vacation' Ford Mustang Mach-E ad

Chevy Chase is simultaneously returning to Saturday Night Live and to his Clark Griswold character, courtesy of Ford. Sort of.

The actor is starring in a "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" themed commercial for the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E along with on-screen wife Beverly D’Angelo that will run during the primetime reairing of the "Saturday Night Live Christmas Special" on Dec. 22.

The spot is already on YouTube, however, and reimagines the film’s famous scene where Griswold illuminates his home with a blinding array of Christmas lights after his wife, Ellen, flicks the power switch.

The twist this time is that she’s turning on the juice to charge a Mustang Mach-E, which gets more attention from his family than the light display.

Griswold’s father-in-law calls it a "nice whip" as they gather around it and then says that he used to have a Mustang "back when cars made sounds."

While the Mach-E is a lot quieter than a Mustang coupe, it does emit a hum at speeds under 20 mph to alert pedestrians to its presence and can fill the cabin with a digital recreation of a V8 engine.

Chase, an SNL legend, last appeared on the actual program during its 40th anniversary special in 2015 and is reportedly banned from ever hosting it due to past questionable on-set behavior. The now 77-year-old blasted the show's recent form in a 2018 Washington Post interview, calling it the "worst f-----g humor in the world," but the commercial was produced by SNL producer Broadway Video, so the holiday spirit seems to be alive and well.