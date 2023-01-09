China's moonwalking Yangwang U8 SUV has the moves

Talk about a dream machine.

China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD, which is short for Build Your Dreams, has unveiled a new SUV that can move in mysterious ways.

The electric Land Rover-style Yangwang U8 is equipped with a four-motor drive system that allows it to drive sideways.

It was introduced at an event "moonwalking" across a stage like a motorized Michael Jackson.

The motion is produced by rotating the front and rear tires in opposite directions on both sides, but appears to be facilitated in the demonstration by special tires.

BYD's head of branding and PR, Brian Luo, compared it to the GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk mode, which uses four-wheel steering to drive diagonally at a 10-degree angle.

The motors can also be driven forward on one side and in reverse on the other to spin the U8 in place like a top, an ability previously demonstrated by the four-motor Rivian R1T and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG.

The U8 will be one of the launch vehicles for BYD's new Yangwang luxury brand and has approximately 1,100 hp.

The company also said it is waterproof and will have limited amphibious capability, a claim Elon Musk has also made about the Tesla Cybertruck.

There are not any current plans to offer the U8 in the United States, but Chinese media reports that it will be priced locally at approximately $150,000.