GMC reveals HUMMER EV's 'crabwalk' diagonal driving capability, debut date

GMC is looking to sidestep the competition with its HUMMER EV.

The automaker has announced that the upcoming all-electric truck will be revealed on Oct. 20 with a “crabwalk” feature that allows it to drive diagonally.

A new short video shows that the HUMMER EV will be available with four-wheel-steering — previously teased as “Crab Mode” — that will allow it to move diagonally, as Fox News Autos previously predicted. GMC is promoting it as an off-road capability.

The HUMMER EV will be sold in both pickup and SUV versions with removable roofs and available with up to 1,000 horsepower when it goes on sale in late 2021 using the Ultium electric vehicle platform GM will share with startup Nikola Motors for its Badger pickup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP