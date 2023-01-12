Chevy is giving $100,000 and an SUV to a 'Dream Chaser'

Chevrolet is turning its newest SUV into a dream machine.

The automaker is launching a search for a "Lead Dream Chaser" that will get an all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax for three months plus $100,000 to "pursue their lifelong dream or passion project."

Entrants can start submitting videos on the afternoon of Friday, January 13, to explain what they'll do to the cash and the car.

Chevy said it chose the time and day of the week to kick things off because it's when the most daydreaming happens.

Entries will be accepted through February 13, and Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor will be involved in picking a winner, who will be expected to share their story on social media.

"We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser," Steve Majoros, Chevrolet chief marketing officer, said.

A winner will be announced in April.

One thing they could potentially do is buy four Trax and open a rental car company, because its set to be the lowest-priced vehicle from an American brand at $21,495.

Larger than the current model and about the same size as the Chevy Trailblazer, the front-wheel-drive Trax is powered by a 137 hp turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin sometime this spring.