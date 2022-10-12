The 2024 Chevrolet Trax will be the cheapest car sold by an American brand

The cheapest American car isn’t exactly cheap anymore.

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax will be the lowest-priced vehicle sold by an American brand when it arrives next year.

The subcompact SUV has a starting price of $21,495, which is down from the current $22,895 model it replaces, but significantly more than the $14,595 Chevrolet Spark subcompact hatchback that is being discontinued.

The all-new Trax is significantly larger than the outgoing version and as long as the Trailblazer that technically sits above it in Chevy’s lineup. The engineering team said the Trax is tuned with a softer, more compliant car-like ride while the Trailblazer feels more like an SUV.

2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO HD REVEALED WITH THE MOST DIESEL POWER IT'S EVER HAD

The Trax will only be offered with front-wheel-drive, a six-speed automatic transmission and a 137 hp turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine it shares with the Trailblazer. Fuel economy has not been announced, but is expected to improve on the 2022 Trax’s 27 mpg combined rating.

Five trim levels will be available that include the sporty RS and rugged Activ, all starting below $25,000.

A package of electronic driver aids with automatic emergency brakes and lane-departure prevention is standard while adaptive cruise control and a blind spot warning system are option on some models.

The Trax interior has three inches more rear legroom and 12% more cargo space than today’s version. It’s equipped with active noise cancelation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration for its infotainment system, which features either an 8-inch or 11-inch touchscreen display, depending on the trim level.

ELECTRIC CHEVROLET EQUINOX EV REVEALED WITH $30,000 STARTING PRICE

Deliveries of the South Korea-built Trax are scheduled to being in the spring.

Ford's lowest priced model is now the $23,690 Maverick Hybrid pickup and the $26,290 Jeep Renegade is the most affordable vehicle from one of Stellantis' American Brands (Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nissan Versa is looking set to be the new cheap car champ. It's currently priced at $16,675 and has been confirmed for 2023, although any price change has not yet been announced, while the Mitsubishi Mirage and Kia Rio are the only other vehicles that will be available for under $20,000 next year.