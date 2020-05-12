Big guns: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe police trucks report for duty

Chevy has some new heavy artillery for law enforcement.

The all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV will be offered in Police Pursuit Vehicle and Special Service Vehicle versions early next year.

The body-on-frame truck is the only pursuit-rated full-size SUV and features a fully independent suspension that’s lower and tighter than the one on the consumer models, Brembo front brakes with 16-inch discs and specially designed Firestone tires.

It’s being offered with two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive powertrains and the Tahoe’s 5.3-liter V8, which has been upgraded with the high performance rocker covers from the Camaro ZL1’s supercharged V8 and uses a heavy-duty oil cooling system.

The Tahoes also come with electrical and wiring systems designed to accommodate all of the lights, computers and other auxiliary equipment needed for emergency service use.

The SSV does without some of the high performance parts, but comes with standard four-wheel-drive and offers a towing package that includes a two-speed transfer case and a tow rating of 8,200 pounds.

Exact pricing for the Tahoe PPV and SSV has not been revealed, but the standard Tahoe will start at $49,000 when production begins sometime after GM’s current manufacturing suspension is lifted on May 18.

