The Chevrolet Nova Montana is a teeny, tiny pickup you can't buy in the U.S.

Nova Montana is smaller than a Ford Maverick

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chevrolet's new pickup makes the Ford Maverick look like an F-150.

(Chevrolet)

Chevy has revealed the first image of its upcoming Nova Montana subcompact pickup, which will be built in Brazil. "Nova" is Portuguese for "new."

The "truck" is a car-based hauler that's only a couple of inches longer than a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and nearly two-feet shorter than the Maverick.

The car-based pickup is heavily shaded in the image and will be fully revealed in the coming weeks, but Chevrolet describes it as "a car of different dimensions and much more evolved from an architectural point of view, with better dynamics, efficiency and content."

The currently available Montana is a two-door, front-wheel-drive pickup.

The currently available Montana is a two-door, front-wheel-drive pickup. (Chevrolet)

The currently available Montana is only offered as a two-door with front-wheel-drive, four-cylinder powertrains and a step-side bed, but the Novo Montana image suggests it may have a larger cabin.

Unfortunately, for U.S. small pickup fans who think the Maverick and the similarly sized Hyundai Santa Cruz are still too big, the Novo Montana will only be sold in South America and other emerging markets.

