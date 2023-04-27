Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

The new Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup is about to stampede into showrooms

The midsize truck reaches new heights

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is reporting for duty Video

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is reporting for duty

GM turned a pickup into a military machine

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a high-performance version of the all-new truck, but Chevy is about to step things up.

The automaker has revealed the first photos of the upcoming ZR2 Bison, which is an even more extreme version of the midsize pickup.

The Bison will be a collaboration with custom truck parts outfit American Expedition Vehicles AEV, which designed a similar upgrade for the full-size Silverado pickup.

The standard Colorado ZR2 is the most powerful model in the lineup thanks to a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

BIG NEWS: THE 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO HD ZR2 IS A HEAVY-DUTY, HIGH-PERFORMANCE TRUCK

colorado zr2

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a high-performance model. (Chevrolet)

It also features a three-inch lift for improved ground clearance, 33-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials to deliver maximum traction and a set of racing-inspired Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that are good for high-speed off-road driving.

colorado bison

The Colorado ZR2 Bison gets several off-road upgrades. (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet hasn't released any details on the Bison yet, and the images feature a truck covered in patterned wrap to camouflage its finer details, but a few features are evident.

colorado bison front

The Colorado ZR2 Bison's bumpers and wheels were designed by AEV. (Chevrolet)

Among them are its uniquely styled steel front bumper with provisions for a winch and its own set of AEV-designed 18-inch wheels with 35-inch mud terrain tires.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

According to Autoblog, the truck is expected to have a five-inch lift compared to standard Colorados.

silverado bison

The Silverado ZR2 is also offered with a Bison package. (Chevrolet)

The AEV packages typically also include additional steel underbody skid plates and AEV badges on both the exterior and interior.

Chevy hasn't said how much the Colorado's Bison package costs, but the Colorado ZR2 starts at $48,295 and the Silverado ZR2's Bison upgrade lists for $7,895.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colorado ZR2 Bison will make its full debut on May 31.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.