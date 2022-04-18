Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Good sports: Briscoe apologizes to Reddick for crashing him out of Bristol NASCAR win

Last lap contact let Kyle Busch steal the win

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
NASCAR Hall of Famer Waltrip returns as guest analyst at Bristol race Video

NASCAR Hall of Famer Waltrip returns as guest analyst at Bristol race

FOX Sports race guest analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip previews what to expect on ahead of Easter race day.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a show of sportsmanship not always seen in NASCAR.

Briscoe lost control in the final turn and spun Tyler Reddick's car with him.

Briscoe lost control in the final turn and spun Tyler Reddick's car with him. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick was one turn away from winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night when Chase Briscoe went for a last-ditch pass on the inside, lost control and spun both of them out of contention for the win.

Reddick did a full 360 in his car and made a dash for the finish line, but not before third place Kyle Busch sped by both of them to steal the win.

After the race, Reddick was being interviewed live on Fox when Briscoe approached him to apologize for ruining his race.

"I was going to spin out, I think, either way and I was like, ‘Please don’t hit him with the right rear, please don't hit him with the right rear,' and I saw it, but I'm sorry. I just wanted to let you know," Briscoe said.

Briscoe apologized for ruining Reddick's chance to win the Food City Dirt Race.

Briscoe apologized for ruining Reddick's chance to win the Food City Dirt Race. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"Thank you, you did a hell of a job running me down," Reddick replied. "It's all good. I needed to drive away, I let you get too close."

"It was fun, though," Briscoe said as he walked away.

It was a very different picture than what happened a week earlier after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, when a last-turn collision between Ty Gibbs and Sam Meyer resulted in a fistfight on pit road after the race and a $15,000 fine for Gibbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reddick managed to secure second place at Bristol, but Briscoe had to settle for 22nd as he took longer to get his car back on track after the spin.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos