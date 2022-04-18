Good sports: Briscoe apologizes to Reddick for crashing him out of Bristol NASCAR win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a show of sportsmanship not always seen in NASCAR.

Tyler Reddick was one turn away from winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night when Chase Briscoe went for a last-ditch pass on the inside, lost control and spun both of them out of contention for the win.

Reddick did a full 360 in his car and made a dash for the finish line, but not before third place Kyle Busch sped by both of them to steal the win.

After the race, Reddick was being interviewed live on Fox when Briscoe approached him to apologize for ruining his race.

"I was going to spin out, I think, either way and I was like, ‘Please don’t hit him with the right rear, please don't hit him with the right rear,' and I saw it, but I'm sorry. I just wanted to let you know," Briscoe said.

"Thank you, you did a hell of a job running me down," Reddick replied. "It's all good. I needed to drive away, I let you get too close."

"It was fun, though," Briscoe said as he walked away.

It was a very different picture than what happened a week earlier after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, when a last-turn collision between Ty Gibbs and Sam Meyer resulted in a fistfight on pit road after the race and a $15,000 fine for Gibbs.

Reddick managed to secure second place at Bristol, but Briscoe had to settle for 22nd as he took longer to get his car back on track after the spin.