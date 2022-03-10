Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR's Kyle Busch clears the air with Alex Bowman after F-bomb rant

Alex Bowman using the incident to raise money for charity

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races? Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bowman and Busch are good.

Alex Bowman in the No. 48 car won the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas during overtime, while Kyle Busch in the No. 18 car finished fourth.

Alex Bowman in the No. 48 car won the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas during overtime, while Kyle Busch in the No. 18 car finished fourth. (Sam Morris/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alex Bowman has revealed that Kyle Busch called him on Monday to talk about the expletive-filled rant Busch went on over after Bowman won the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas in overtime.

Busch was leading with six laps left when a wreck behind him brought out the yellow flag and sent the race to a two-lap overtime finish.

Busch fell behind Bowman in the pits when he took four new tires and Bowman only took two.

Busch fell behind Bowman in the pits when he took four new tires and Bowman only took two. (Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All the lead cars came into the pits for tires, but Bowman only took two while Busch took four, allowing Bowman to claim pole position for the restart with Busch right behind him.

Bowman held off his teammate Kyle Larson for the win, while Busch finished fourth behind Ross Chastain.

"The same f------ guy that backs into every f------ win that he ever f------gets, backs into another f------win. F---! F----!" Busch was heard saying over the team radio.

"Everything’s good, everything’s fine," Bowman told NASCAR.com "He was just mad to lose the race. I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides take the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I."

"Kyle and I have always raced each other with respect," Bowman said on Sirius XM's "On Track" show Wednesday.

"Obviously, Kyle’s really passionate. We’ve seen that from him for a long time, and I was in the fire on that one, but he basically just said he was mad about losing the race and didn’t mean to be so disrespectful to me."

The Las Vegas win was the seventh in Bowman's Cup Series career.

The Las Vegas win was the seventh in Bowman's Cup Series career. (Sam Morris/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bowman commemorated the incident by putting a Las Vegas-themed T-shirt on sale in his merchandise store that says "All luck, no skill" and earmarked 18% of the proceeds to charities supporting animal shelters, the number the same as the one on Busch's car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Busch responded in kind by offering 48% off his 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Championship shirt, Bowman being the driver of the No. 48 car.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos