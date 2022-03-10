NASCAR's Kyle Busch clears the air with Alex Bowman after F-bomb rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bowman and Busch are good.

Alex Bowman has revealed that Kyle Busch called him on Monday to talk about the expletive-filled rant Busch went on over after Bowman won the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas in overtime.

Busch was leading with six laps left when a wreck behind him brought out the yellow flag and sent the race to a two-lap overtime finish.

All the lead cars came into the pits for tires, but Bowman only took two while Busch took four, allowing Bowman to claim pole position for the restart with Busch right behind him.

Bowman held off his teammate Kyle Larson for the win, while Busch finished fourth behind Ross Chastain.

"The same f------ guy that backs into every f------ win that he ever f------gets, backs into another f------win. F---! F----!" Busch was heard saying over the team radio.

"Everything’s good, everything’s fine," Bowman told NASCAR.com "He was just mad to lose the race. I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides take the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I."

"Kyle and I have always raced each other with respect," Bowman said on Sirius XM's "On Track" show Wednesday.

"Obviously, Kyle’s really passionate. We’ve seen that from him for a long time, and I was in the fire on that one, but he basically just said he was mad about losing the race and didn’t mean to be so disrespectful to me."

Bowman commemorated the incident by putting a Las Vegas-themed T-shirt on sale in his merchandise store that says "All luck, no skill" and earmarked 18% of the proceeds to charities supporting animal shelters, the number the same as the one on Busch's car.

Busch responded in kind by offering 48% off his 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Championship shirt, Bowman being the driver of the No. 48 car.