NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs fined $15,000 after fight at Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs has been fined $15,000 for bumping into a competitor's car on the cool down lap and in pit lane after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

Gibbs ran into the back of JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer's car in retaliation for contact initiated by Mayer during the race's overtime lap that knocked Gibbs out of contention for the win and a $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus they were both vying for. The two then got out of their cars and came to blows during an argument that had to be broken up by crew members and officials. Neither was sanctioned for the physical altercation.

"I tried to talk to him and he got all in my face and at that point, we've got to start fighting," Gibbs said after the incident. "We got put in a bad position there. The only thing I'm mad about is (Mayer) didn't have anything. He wasn't going to get past (third-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger) and I just got hit in the left rear."

"I had the $100,000 in my sights and I was going to do what I had to do to try to get that. Yeah, I put the bumper to him," Mayer said of what he called a "clean bump and run." He said Gibbs "just snapped," but that they talked afterward and "we'll be good going forward.'

Mayer ended up in fifth place and Gibbs in eighth while AJ Allmendinger claimed the Dash4Cash award.