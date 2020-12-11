Expand / Collapse search
Electric
Published

Bollinger Motors updates its electric SUV and pickup ahead of production

Startup automaker plans to start production next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has updated its B1 SUV and B2 pickup ahead of production next year.

(Bollinger Motors)

The boxy, utilitarian trucks have received minor tweaks that include a higher shoulder line, taller greenhouse, a wider opening for the front trunk and a larger rear door opening that comes at the expense of a smaller front one.

The original B1 was first revealed in 2017.

The original B1 was first revealed in 2017. (Bollinger Motors)

The trucks also switch to traditional crank windows, rather than sliding panels, and changes to the electrical system have eliminated the need for radiator grilles in the headlight surrounds.

The four-wheel-drive vehicles have an estimated range of 200 miles per charge and fall into the heavy duty classification. They will both have a starting price of $125,000 when they go on sale sometime next year.

Michigan-based Bollinger is planning to use a U.S.-based contract manufacturer to build its vehicles, but has not yet announced what company that will be.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos