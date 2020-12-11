Bollinger Motors updates its electric SUV and pickup ahead of production

Electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has updated its B1 SUV and B2 pickup ahead of production next year.

The boxy, utilitarian trucks have received minor tweaks that include a higher shoulder line, taller greenhouse, a wider opening for the front trunk and a larger rear door opening that comes at the expense of a smaller front one.

The trucks also switch to traditional crank windows, rather than sliding panels, and changes to the electrical system have eliminated the need for radiator grilles in the headlight surrounds.

The four-wheel-drive vehicles have an estimated range of 200 miles per charge and fall into the heavy duty classification. They will both have a starting price of $125,000 when they go on sale sometime next year.

Michigan-based Bollinger is planning to use a U.S.-based contract manufacturer to build its vehicles, but has not yet announced what company that will be.

