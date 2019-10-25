Bollinger Motors electric pickup and SUV to start at $125,000

Electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has revealed the base price for its pickup and SUV, and it’s as heavy-duty as the vehicles.

The boxy battery-powered trucks will start at $125,000 when deliveries start in early 2021 amid competition from Ford and Amazon-backed Rivan’s smaller, more modern-looking $69,000 electric pickup.

Founder Robert Bollinger told Car and Driver that he priced the trucks realistically so that the niche company can be self-sustaining based on the actual production costs. He plans to be profitable in a couple of years, rather than borrowing tons of cash to keep the company afloat until the technology gets cheaper. Michigan-based Bollinger promises that manufacturing will take place in the U.S., but hasn’t yet confirmed the location.

The B1 and B2 are built on a shared platform, which uses a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack that’s good for an estimated 200 miles of range. The old-school-style trucks are powered by two electric motors with high and low ranges and a combined output of 614 hp and 668 lb-ft of torque. They have lockable differentials for increased traction; portal axles that help create a wide, flat underbody for off-roading; and ride on a hydro-pneumatic suspension that can adjust the ground clearance from 10 to 20 inches.

Designed as Class 3 trucks, they don’t require or have airbags and feature minimalist interiors. The roofs and all windows are removable and, as there is no engine taking up space, both have "frontgates" that create a pass-through to load long cargo down the center of the vehicles. The targeted towing and payload ratings are 7,500 pounds and 5,000 pounds, respectively.

Bollinger claims it has heard from over 30,000 people who are interested in the trucks, but plans to produce only 1,000 in the first year as it ramps up production. They are available for order with a $1,000 refundable deposit now.

