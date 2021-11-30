Blocky American-made BMW XM is brand's most powerful vehicle ever

BMW is planning something big for its South Carolina factory.

The Concept XM is a preview of a super-SUV it will build at the plant starting next year.

The blocky two-row model has a V8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain rated at 750 hp that makes it it the most powerful model BMW has ever made and allows it to drive for 30 miles on all-electric power.

It's also the first model uniquely designed for its high performance M division since the original M1.

BMW said the oversized, angular double-kidney grille offers a first look at the direction of its upcoming luxury models and will be a key part of its "offensive" in the segment.

The interior is as bold as the body, combining a widescreen digital display with carbon fiber and coper trim, vintage leather, aquamarine upholstery and olive deep-pile carpet that gives it a modernized mid-century vibe.

The textured prismatic headliner is a particularly original touch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing and a release date for the production version has not been announced, but expect it to be at the top of the BMW range when it debuts.