Blocky American-made BMW XM is brand's most powerful vehicle ever

750 hp plug-in hybrid XM goes on sale in 2022

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
BMW is planning something big for its South Carolina factory.

The production XM will be built at BMW's Spartanburg, S.C., factory.

The production XM will be built at BMW's Spartanburg, S.C., factory. (BMW)

The Concept XM is a preview of a super-SUV it will build at the plant starting next year.

The BMW XM is powered by a 750 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The BMW XM is powered by a 750 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain. (BMW)

The blocky two-row model has a V8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain rated at 750 hp that makes it it the most powerful model BMW has ever made and allows it to drive for 30 miles on all-electric power.

The BMW XM's grille style will be featured on all of its future luxury models.

The BMW XM's grille style will be featured on all of its future luxury models. (BMW)

It's also the first model uniquely designed for its high performance M division since the original M1.

(BMW)

BMW said the oversized, angular double-kidney grille offers a first look at the direction of its upcoming luxury models and will be a key part of its "offensive" in the segment.

(BMW)

The interior is as bold as the body, combining a widescreen digital display with carbon fiber and coper trim, vintage leather, aquamarine upholstery and olive deep-pile carpet that gives it a modernized mid-century vibe.

(BMW)

The textured prismatic headliner is a particularly original touch.

Pricing and a release date for the production version has not been announced, but expect it to be at the top of the BMW range when it debuts.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos