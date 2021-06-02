BMW's new i4 electric car doesn't look like one

The BMW i4 was designed to blend in.

The all-electric compact looks more like the brand's conventional models the brand's previous electric efforts, the intentionally futuristic i3 and i8.

The four-door hatchback is slightly larger than the BMW 3-Series and doesn't stray too far from its styling, including its oversized "kidney" grille, which is mostly closed off since electric cars don't need as much cooling as ones powered by internal combustion engines do.

The i4 will be offered as the $56,395 i4 eDrive40 and $66,895 i4 M50 when it goes on sale early next year.

The i4 eDrive40 features a rear electric motor rated at 335 hp and an estimated range of 300 miles per charge while the i4 M50 – the first electric M car – has a 536 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain and a range of 245 miles.

Zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration is listed at 5.7 seconds and 3.9 seconds, respectively, and an artificial "engine" noise is available for drivers that was developed in collaboration with film composer Hans Zimmer.

Both models have 200 kW charging capability that can fill their 83.0 kWh battery packs with 90 miles worth of electricity in 10 minutes at a compatible charging station.

The interior is also similar to the 3-Series', but a single-frame widescreen display replaces the more conventional gauge cluster and infotainment system.

BMW has also updated pricing for the iX xDrive50 electric SUV that will arrive alongside the i4 next year starting at $84,195. The Audi e-tron competitor will come standard with a 500 hp all-wheel-drive system and a 100 kWh battery with a 300 mile range.