Collector Cars
Published

'The best' 1974 Pontiac Trans Am just sold for $173,600

Rare coupe was one of 212 like it that were built

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It is the most super Super Duty.

A 1974 Pontiac Trans Am was sold at the Broad Arrow Auctions event in Amelia Island, Florida, for an astonishing amount.

The Admiralty Blue coupe was one of 943 sold that year with the iconic Super Duty 455 cu-in V8 and one of just 212 of those also equipped with a four-speed manual transmission.

The engine was the most powerful available in the Trans Am, but restricted to just 290 hp due to the increasing stringent emissions regulations that were coming into effect.

This 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty sold for $173,600.

This 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty sold for $173,600. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

The original owner paid $5,567.75 and kept it for 40 years, selling it to the consignor a decade ago.

The 290 hp 455 cubic-inch V8 was the most powerful option in 1974.

The 290 hp 455 cubic-inch V8 was the most powerful option in 1974. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

It crossed the block with 15,985 miles on the odometer and still has its original Uniroyal tires, the emission control warranty book and other documents.

The car has 15,985 miles on the odometer.

The car has 15,985 miles on the odometer. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

It also has an AM radio with 8-track player and came with an era-appropriate selection of tapes that included The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.

Original documentation and 8-track tapes were included.

Original documentation and 8-track tapes were included. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

According to Broad Arrow Auctions owner Hagerty, examples of the car in perfect condition were valued at $103,000 prior to the auction, but this one sold for $173,600.

"The 1974 Pontiac Trans Am sold in our Amelia Auction is simply the best example in the world. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more original car," Barney Ruprecht, vice president of Auctions for Broad Arrow Group told Fox News Digital. "Interested bidders recognized the opportunity and the result speaks for itself."

It was the highest price ever paid at auction for a 1974 Super Duty.

It was the highest price ever paid at auction for a 1974 Super Duty. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

However, while it was the highest price ever paid for a 1974 Super Duty, it was not the most for a Trans Am.

Last July, a 1977 Trans Am SE that had been driven just 14 miles was auctioned for $440,000, which is likely the most ever paid for a Trans Am without a direct connection to the film "Smokey and the Bandit" or its star Burt Reynolds.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.