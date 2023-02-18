Million-dollar muscle: First 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda listed for sale at $2.2m

All legends have to start somewhere.

The Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is considered one of the greatest muscle cars of all time, perhaps the greatest.

The early 1970s classic combines burly styling with a monstrous 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 and a half-century later remains an American motoring icon.

A rare 1971 convertible was sold at auction for $3.5 million in 2014 and another received a high bid of $4.8 million in 2021, but it was not high enough to meet the seller's reserve price.

Now the one that made them all possible is for sale. The 1970 Hemi 'Cuda coupe is the first that was ever built.

The Alpine White pre-production car was used to develop the service manual for the model, then later sold.

It is equipped with a Shaker hood scoop and a four-speed with a pistol grip shifter, one of just 248 made that year with the manual transmission.

Its drum brakes and AM/with stereo 8-track tape player are time capsule features, and it only has 17,755 miles on the odometer.

The car was repainted once during its lifetime, but is otherwise unrestored. The condition of its brightwork and interior not hiding its age.

Its current owner bought it in 1983, and it has spent most of its time in an Indiana museum ever since, but is now being offered for sale by Motorvault in Indianapolis.

The asking price is $2.2 million, which is nearly 10 times what one of the other 247 are worth, according to Hagerty, but a relative bargain compared to those convertibles.