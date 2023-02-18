Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Million-dollar muscle: First 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda listed for sale at $2.2m

The original Hemi 'Cuda has not been sold in 40 years

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
All legends have to start somewhere.

The Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is considered one of the greatest muscle cars of all time, perhaps the greatest. 

The early 1970s classic combines burly styling with a monstrous 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 and a half-century later remains an American motoring icon.

A rare 1971 convertible was sold at auction for $3.5 million in 2014 and another received a high bid of $4.8 million in 2021, but it was not high enough to meet the seller's reserve price.

This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is the first one that was built.

This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is the first one that was built. (Motorvault)

Now the one that made them all possible is for sale. The 1970 Hemi 'Cuda coupe is the first that was ever built.

The Alpine White coupe has spent most of its life in a museum.

The Alpine White coupe has spent most of its life in a museum. (Motorvault)

The Alpine White pre-production car was used to develop the service manual for the model, then later sold.

The car is equipped with a four-speed manual transmission. 

The car is equipped with a four-speed manual transmission.  (Motorvault)

It is equipped with a Shaker hood scoop and a four-speed with a pistol grip shifter, one of just 248 made that year with the manual transmission.

The 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 was rated at 425 hp.

The 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 was rated at 425 hp. (Motorvault)

Its drum brakes and AM/with stereo 8-track tape player are time capsule features, and it only has 17,755 miles on the odometer.

The car was repainted once during its lifetime, but is otherwise unrestored. The condition of its brightwork and interior not hiding its age.

The car's interior is unrestored.

The car's interior is unrestored. (Motorvault)

Its current owner bought it in 1983, and it has spent most of its time in an Indiana museum ever since, but is now being offered for sale by Motorvault in Indianapolis.

The asking price is $2.2 million, which is nearly 10 times what one of the other 247 are worth, according to Hagerty, but a relative bargain compared to those convertibles.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.