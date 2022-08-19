Expand / Collapse search
America's Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster was built to break 300 mph

$3 million supercar designed for speed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
This will put a little wind in your hair.

Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles has revealed an open-top version of its Venom F5 supercar.

The Venom F5 Roadster shares the coupe's 1,817 hp twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 and has been designed to hit a top speed in excess fo 300 mph.

The roadster features a glass engine cover through which the monster motor can be viewed.

The Venom F5 Roadster is priced at $3 million.

Hennessey says it uses glass that was originally developed for jets and engineered to withstand temperatures over 1,000 F along with the air pressure produced at the vehicle's maximum velocity.

The Venom F5 features a yoke-style steering wheel.

The interior continues the aviation theme with a yoke-style steering wheel that has the top cut off to provide a better view of its digital instrument cluster.

The Venom F5's name comes from the Tornado rating Fujita scale.

The chassis and the removable roof panel are largely made of carbon fiber composites and the entire vehicle weighs less than 3,100 pounds.

The Venom F5 was designed to go over 300 mph.

The Venom F5 Roadster has not yet made a top speed run, but the coupe has been clocked over 271 mph in testing.

The Venom F5 Roadster features a glass engine cover designed for extreme heat and air pressure.

In keeping with the "3" theme, Hennessey will build just 30 Venom F5s during its production run at a price of $3 million each.

The company only offered 24 of the $2.1 million coupes for order last year, and they have all already been spoken for.

Hennessey had previously claimed the record for world's fastest convertible in 2016 with the Venom F5's predecessor, the Venom GT, which hit 265.6 mph.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.