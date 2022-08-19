America's Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster was built to break 300 mph

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This will put a little wind in your hair.

Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles has revealed an open-top version of its Venom F5 supercar.

The Venom F5 Roadster shares the coupe's 1,817 hp twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 and has been designed to hit a top speed in excess fo 300 mph.

The roadster features a glass engine cover through which the monster motor can be viewed.

Hennessey says it uses glass that was originally developed for jets and engineered to withstand temperatures over 1,000 F along with the air pressure produced at the vehicle's maximum velocity.

The interior continues the aviation theme with a yoke-style steering wheel that has the top cut off to provide a better view of its digital instrument cluster.

The chassis and the removable roof panel are largely made of carbon fiber composites and the entire vehicle weighs less than 3,100 pounds.

The Venom F5 Roadster has not yet made a top speed run, but the coupe has been clocked over 271 mph in testing.

In keeping with the "3" theme, Hennessey will build just 30 Venom F5s during its production run at a price of $3 million each.

The company only offered 24 of the $2.1 million coupes for order last year, and they have all already been spoken for.

Hennessey had previously claimed the record for world's fastest convertible in 2016 with the Venom F5's predecessor, the Venom GT, which hit 265.6 mph.