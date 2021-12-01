Expand / Collapse search
$3 million Hennessey Deep Space 6x6 electric supercar proves everything is bigger in Texas

2,400 horsepower car designed for speeds above 200 mph

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Hey, billionaires. Are you looking for the perfect electric getaway car for you, your driver and two bodyguards?

The Hennessey Deep Space is a proposed four-seat, 2,400 hp six-wheel electric supercar.

The Hennessey Deep Space is a proposed four-seat, 2,400 hp six-wheel electric supercar. (Hennessey Performance)

The Hennessey Performance Deep Space is a $3 million electric supercar with six-wheel-drive and an unusual seating layout that is being developed to launch in 2026.

The teardrop-shaped vehicle features a central driving position flanked by two passenger seats just behind it and a central VVIP (very very important person) lie-flat recliner in the rear.

The Deep Space features a central driving position and VVIP reclining rear seat.

The Deep Space features a central driving position and VVIP reclining rear seat. (Hennessey Performance)

Equipped with oversized gullwing doors, the vehicle is designed with six individual Cosworth electric motors that provide a combined 2,400 horsepower Hennessey hopes will make it the quickest-accelerating car to 200 mph, but a focus of the project is achieving a driving range of over 500 miles per charge.

The Venom F5 is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out a reported 1,817 hp.

The Venom F5 is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out a reported 1,817 hp. (Hennessey Performance)

That's actually pretty slow for the Texas-based brand, which used to sell the Venom GT that could reach 270 mph and recently began deliveries of the Venom F5 that it will soon attempt to prove can exceed 311 mph.

The Deep Space will be constructed from lightweight carbon fiber and have a storage space in its long tail that's big enough to fit four golf club bags and a front trunk that can accommodate just as many pieces of carry-on luggage.

Hennessey is planning for a limited production run of 105 cars. The reservations book isn't technically open yet, but potential customers can register their interest in the vehicle.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos